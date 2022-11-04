Daughter berates dad's fiancé who won't let her be a bridesmaid, makes her cry.

When this teenager is angry with her dad's fiance, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my dad’s fiancés a brainless whore and making her cry?"

I (16F) live with my dad (48M) and his fiancée (37F) and her son (17F). I’ve been living with my dad since I was ten and met his fiancée when I was 12. The other day when we were at my grandma’s (dad’s mother) house for the occasional visit.

Before I go on and say what happened In the situation that me and my dad’s fiancée don’t have a good relationship so this type of thing was normal but it always worked to make me jealous.

So the conversation was on the topic of their wedding plans, and how she [the fiancée] hopes to make her sons girlfriend one of the bridesmaids.