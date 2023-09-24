Daughter destroys sister's art portfolio, so dad takes revenge on her behalf. AITA?

On Reddit's Am I the AH community, a question of parenting best practice has the commenters riled. Yesterday, one dad asked:

'AITAH for making my daughter throw away her rock collection?'

I genuinely don't think I did wrong here, but my wife says I went too far, so I need an opinion.

I(43m) have 3 daughters. The oldest, "Jane", is 16, and the youngest, "Faith", is 11. They don't get along very well. I've put both of them in therapy, and they don't fight like they used to, but I doubt they'll ever be friends.

A couple of days ago, the two of them were having an argument over Jane making cookies for her friends and only giving Faith one. I told Faith that it was fine and that she could make her own cookies another day.