Woman's ex says 'pack our daughter's clothes dirty,' new wife hates your detergent.

When this woman is annoyed with her ex, she asks Reddit:

"AITA? My ex is asking me to send our daughter to school with dirty laundry in her backpack because his new wife is sensitive to the smell of my detergent. I have repeatedly refused."

We have an agreement to return clothes bought by the respective house, back to that house.

Since handoffs are twice a week and consist of one parent dropping her off at school and the other picking her up, our daughter’s backpack is often used for the few things she takes back and forth.

He’s asking I pack her clothes in her backpack dirty so that his wife won’t be put-off by the scent. I figure they will wash it again regardless so why should they care?

And I refuse to send our daughter to school with dirty clothes.

He’s now offering to send me some of their pre approved detergent so as to not offend his wife’s sense of smell. AITA?

Let's find out.

jenerous7 writes: