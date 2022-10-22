Dad asks for advice about 13 yo daughter going radically vegan.

My wife and I have 8 kids between us (I know, it's a lot. No need to comment on it). This post is mostly about our 13 year old, Gina.

Gina came to me recently and said that she wants to be vegan. I told her I'll pay for groceries but she'll have to plan and cook her meals, she can't live off of frozen food or takeout, and her mom and I will be making sure that her meals are healthy before taking her grocery shopping.

She was not thrilled. She asked if we could make small changes to our diet to accommodate her, like switching to a vegan pasta and cooking the meatballs separately but we said no because we aren't going to change our food/eating habits because she wants to be vegan.