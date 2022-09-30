Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to tell daughter to ignore pain and focus on grades.

Woman asks if she's wrong to tell daughter to ignore pain and focus on grades.

Amy Goldberg
Sep 30, 2022 | 10:05 AM
ADVERTISING

In post on Reddit a mom who was concerned about her daughter's grades decided to give her tough love. It didn't go well, so she asked Reddit for help. Here's her story.

Preface: if I come off as callous it’s because I’m trying to be succinct

I (46f) have a 16 year old daughter. In July, she was in a car accident. Most of her injuries were mild. She went to the hospital but they let her go home after a few days of observation. But even after we got home, she still complained a lot about pain.

I was concerned and took her to our GP but they couldn’t find anything wrong. I told her it was probably in her head and in response to the traumatic event and that she’d be fine in a few days. She stopped complaining about it after that and everything seemed good.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content