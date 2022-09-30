Woman asks if she's wrong to tell daughter to ignore pain and focus on grades.

In post on Reddit a mom who was concerned about her daughter's grades decided to give her tough love. It didn't go well, so she asked Reddit for help. Here's her story.

Preface: if I come off as callous it’s because I’m trying to be succinct

I (46f) have a 16 year old daughter. In July, she was in a car accident. Most of her injuries were mild. She went to the hospital but they let her go home after a few days of observation. But even after we got home, she still complained a lot about pain.