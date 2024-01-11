Daughter refuses dad's request for a paternity test; 'this is his mental illness talking.' AITA?

My mom obviously didn’t cheat on my dad since due dates are a guess. If I don’t take the test he will keep bring it up, he can’t let go of intrusive thought. WIBTA if I told him no to the paternity test?

ej104 writes:

NTA. But in all honesty, I would do it as a favor to your Mom (if you have a good relationship with her). I would also tell your Dad that until he gets therapy you wouldn’t be speaking with him as much (paranoia is no fun to deal with consistently).

pkwork5 writes: