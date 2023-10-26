Daughter refuses to stay somewhere else so mom can have a good time. AITA?

When this daughter is concerned about her mom, she asks Reddit:
It’s my (19f) birthday on Saturday and I planed to go out drinking and come home to sleep after I was done.
My mom (43f) came into my room the other day asking me if I want to go and stay somewhere on that Saturday night so she can have her man over to do the deed.
I was obviously upset by this and told her I planned on coming home as I wanted to sleep in my own bed.
She then persisted that I go and stay with a friend because she didn’t want to have to go out to do whatever (my twin siblings would also be out the house they are 5 and staying with my grandparents).
I said it is not my problem that she wants someone to stay over and I will be coming home to sleep. She then told me that she would be loud and make sure to wake me up to hear and made it clear she did not want me home.
This could have been a joke but either way that is not normal to say that to your child right? For context I have been hearing my mom have se% with her boyfriends at the time since I was around 10 years old and I had complained multiple times at hearing this.
I obviously don’t want to come home and hear my mom having sex but I also want to sleep at home as it is my bed and I too live there.
We’ve been going back and forth on this and now I’m going to stay somewhere else but I still feel like she is in the wrong for asking me to leave in the first place. Idk what to think I understand where she is coming from but still?
I feel like I need to clear some things up. First of all no I do not pay rent because simply I cannot afford to. I live in the UK so there is no underage drinking.
I cannot simply just move out that is easier said then done and when I got to uni next year I do plan on leaving and my mom also agrees that then will be the best time for me to move.
I am still in full time education and have a part time job so let’s not be so harsh on the fact that I still live with my mom.
I understand the privilege of living at home rent free but it doesn’t take away from the fact that my own mom wants to get me out the house so she can have sex with someone.
Some of you asked about the boyfriend and yes he does have his own home it’s just in another city and I’ve personally never met him.
meryuchu writes:
NTA and the number of peoples saying you're an asshole and you should just leave the house or something prove how detached of reality those peoples are, you literally hear your mom having se% since you're 10...
and she literally threatens you with being loud during the deed, especially when you complained about it, a kid shouldn't have to hear their parents have se%, especially when it's multiple strangers, it can be traumatizing, she can still have sex with whoever she wants, the kids just don't need to hear it ffs.
And yeah I know, the "Kids should be out of the house at 18yo" are gonna come and be like "Well it's not her house !!!" yes, yes it is, she literally have the same rights as her mom even if she doesn't pay...
which like, she literally got out of highschool at 18, or maybe later not even yet if she's got held back for a year or more, but I guess the parents ready to throw out their kids immediately when they turn 18 can't think of that or other scenarios where life isn't all rose tinted and easy.