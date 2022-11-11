Daughter refuses to hug parents on demand, mom agrees but dad flips out.

A mother came to Reddit to ask if she handled a family dispute correctly. What ensued was a barrage of warnings from the Redditverse. You decide who the A-hole is:

u/Innasense23 writes:

This has been an ongoing battle for the last couple years, so just looking for some input. My (37F) family consists of my husband, we’ll call him H for simplicity, (35M), and our 3 kids J (11F), O (7M), and L (1M). H is the father of all 3. O is autistic and H, while never formally tested, also has autistic tendencies. They both LOVE hugs/cuddles/physical affection and get along great.