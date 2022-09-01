Daughter asks if she's wrong to tell mom she's a bad parent to 'special needs' sister.

It's hard to have a special needs sibling, but what if they are faking it? This daughter seems to think her sister is spoiled and not disabled, so she took to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
DISCLAIMER: I don’t hate my mother. I really don’t resent her at all. She isn’t as bad as she use to be but she still makes bad choices. She’s trying. She really is, but she needs to take responsibility. I know the title looks bad, but bare with me please.
I (15f) have a younger sister (8f) who still throws tantrums when she doesn’t get what she wants.
A little backstory, my mom didn’t give af about my little sister until a certain point . She forced her on my grandma to take care of her as soon as she was school age. As a result of this, my grandma spoiled her rotten. She is also behind in school. She is in second grade and still can’t read properly.