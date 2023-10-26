Daughter threatens mom; 'I either buy you a plane ticket OR you're homeless.' AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her mother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for either letting my mom be homeless, or offering her a plane ticket to our home country?"

I(29F) am originally from a north african country, but currently live in the UK. When I was 5, my dad divorced my mom and vanished. 2 years later, she met a guy online, married him and moved to France.

She lied to him, said she was never married and had no kids, so I was forced to pretend that she was not my mother when they visited every other year.

I was left with my grandma, and she did her best to raise me, but she was pretty old by then, so I ended up being the caretaker when I got a bit older. Nevertheless, I knew my best bet was to study hard, so I did so.