Daughter wants say in bathroom remodel; mom says, 'It isn't her house or her money.'

AITA for not letting my teenage daughter weigh in on the bathroom remodel?

I have a 14F daughter. We moved a few years ago to a bigger house in the same neighborhood. Because it's a bigger house my daughter can now have her own full bathroom, and me and my husband share another one.

The bathroom my daughter uses' shower broke so we just took the opportunity to get a full remodel. My husband and I found furniture we liked that complimented our bathroom and was also a good nice theme I wanted. We got a paint color that we knew my daughter liked pretty well.