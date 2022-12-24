Daughter wants say in bathroom remodel; mom says, 'It isn't her house or her money.'

I have a 14F daughter. We moved a few years ago to a bigger house in the same neighborhood. Because it's a bigger house my daughter can now have her own full bathroom, and me and my husband share another one.
The bathroom my daughter uses' shower broke so we just took the opportunity to get a full remodel. My husband and I found furniture we liked that complimented our bathroom and was also a good nice theme I wanted. We got a paint color that we knew my daughter liked pretty well.
Our remodel started a few days ago. My daughter and I were out of the house staying at a friend's while my husband worked from home in the basement. My daughter told me that she was stressed out because she didn't know what was getting put in the bathroom. I told her she was no where as stressed as I was because this isn't her house and her money.