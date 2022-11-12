Woman asks if she's wrong not to let daughter have half-sibling over for sleepovers.

In a recent post on Reddit, a woman asked for advice about dealing with a new half-sibling to her daughter. She has justified resentment towards her ex, but it's being taken out on her daughter. It's a tricky situation. Here's her story...

I (36) share a daughter (6) with my ex-husband (38). We got divorced three years ago when he decided out of the blue marriage wasn’t for him, but I guess it was only marriage to me because he was married again less than a year later to the little girl who lived down the street from us (28f).

For background, I know he cheated. He claims he did not and hid it all very well but I know he did. Now they’re expecting their first child and my daughter is obviously very excited to be a big sister.