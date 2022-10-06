Daughter's 'abusive' parents won't get therapy so she starts charging them $40 to vent.

When this daughter is fed up with her toxic and mentally unstable parents, she does the unthinkable, starts charging them to talk to her. She isn't sure if this is wrong, so she takes her question to the popular Reddit forum:

catvinegar writes:

"AITA for trying to charge my parents for "therapy"?"

I (35F) have a mother (69F) and a father (69M) who both grew up in difficult households: my mother is a child of neglect, while my father was physically and emotionally abused by his parents.

Despite their (presumed) efforts, they both were abusive to me and my siblings growing up. I decided to get active about addressing my trauma in my 20s, and after therapy and a lot of time, practice, and effort, I am in a better place.