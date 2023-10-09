Mother's twins befriend deaf classmate, they build a truly unspoken bond. UPDATED 2X

Anyway, the twins don't have names yet, but my baby does 😂. It's just her normal name (which is a basic noun), signed as the noun but in a small hand motion. On any given day, the Deaf girl refers to them by the color of their shirts, which they pick out each morning, so it's never the same.

We are starting to have playdates at our house, since it is super child proofed and my husband and I can mostly figure out what she is signing. It is a freedom that they haven't really experienced before, so we have that going for us!