Woman exposes entitled mom who demanded she 'share' her ipad with child mid-flight.

Few would argue that air travel brings out the best in humanity. The attitude is very much every man, woman, and child for themselves, and you ask a favor at your own risk — some of the world's most withering eye-rolls have been leveled on the early flight from New York to Chicago.

Recently, on the Entitled Parents subreddit (home to rants, vents, and questions about the worst parents in the world), a woman shared a story of a favor demanded, denied, and turned like alchemy from molehill to mountain. .

"An entitled mother insists that I 'share' my Nintendo switch with her child on my flight," wrote user Artlanta in her post title.

Her story begins after boarding: