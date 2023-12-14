ER Pediatrician recoils when crying woman hugs her; staff is angry. AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this pediatrician is freaked out by an upset patient, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for recoiling when a crying woman hugged me?"

I (34F) am a pediatrician, I work 24-hour ER shifts at a hospital. Last night a 5-year-old was brought in because of a severe anaphylactic reaction, he could hardly breathe and was all swollen up.

We administered adrenaline right away and the child started getting better, so we moved on to the next part of the treatment. I went to explain what we did to the mother, who brought him in, and as I told her her son was okay, she started tearing up.

I'm super awkward so I don't always know what to do, so I rubbed her back to comfort her, and she unexpectedly hugged me. I recoiled in shock for a second, but managed to relax and awkwardly hugged her back.