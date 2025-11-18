'My cheating ex abandoned me and our daughter. 15 years later, karma came for him.'

"Estranged husband feels the kick of karma and begs for cooperation 15 years later."

I wanted to share my story about 15 years in the making, that came to something of a conclusion recently. So I (40f) married this man Ryan (41m) in my early 20’s and had his child, he turned out to be a serial cheater- STD’s, the whole nine… and then when my daughter was not yet two, he abandoned us and hid in another state.

I tried to get in contact with him at first, but it was just disappointment and frustration, so we went on with our lives. About ten years passed, and my daughter wanted to start traveling more with me, but when I tried to get her passport, it was denied because her father is on her birth certificate, and we needed his permission.