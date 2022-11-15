Mom asks if she's wrong to not let ex throw grounded daughter a birthday party.

My 15 year old daughter did something that warranted a 4 - day punishment. Her bday is tomorrow. And this is her 2nd of punishement. I cancelled her birthday as part of punishment and the other part is not allowing her to go out for 4 days. She still has electronis available.
Earlier today, My ex contacted me and asked about the bday cancellation. I told him what happened and he said that he'll throw her the bday party since I cancelled. I said that he can't throw her the party when she's grounded and isn't allowed to leave the house for days.
He called me ridoculous but I told him that he was encouraging bad behavior and acting like the cool parent instead of working with me on fixing these behavioral issues. He said that since he's also the parent then I cannot stop him from throwing her a party and he'll do it tomorrow. We got into a big argument and my husband agrees that my ex is being an enabler.