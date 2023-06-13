Mom saves $34K for son's first car, ex 'chips in' $80, 'it's from both us.' AITA?

Being a single parent means being saddled with the full responsibility of childraising.

One mother write Reddit to ask for advice. She has been long seperated from her former husband, and has full custody of their son. Long ago, she set in her mind that she would provide for her child and made sure that he always felt loved and cared for. He is about to turn 17-years-old and she is proud to give him the big surprise she has been working towards.

All this time, she has been secretly socking away any extra money she could spare to give him his $34K dream car. Now, his absent father has learned of her plans and insists on 'contributing' $80 so that his son will 'know' the car is from both of them. She feels insults insulted but doesn't want to seem petty. She wonders if she should swallow her pride and accept the cash or if she should refuse his pultry excuse for parental participation.