Mom saves $34K for son's first car, ex 'chips in' $80, 'it's from both us.' AITA?

One mother write Reddit to ask for advice. She has been long seperated from her former husband, and has full custody of their son. Long ago, she set in her mind that she would provide for her child and made sure that he always felt loved and cared for. He is about to turn 17-years-old and she is proud to give him the big surprise she has been working towards.
All this time, she has been secretly socking away any extra money she could spare to give him his $34K dream car. Now, his absent father has learned of her plans and insists on 'contributing' $80 so that his son will 'know' the car is from both of them. She feels insults insulted but doesn't want to seem petty. She wonders if she should swallow her pride and accept the cash or if she should refuse his pultry excuse for parental participation.
'AITA for not letting my ex pitch in to buy my son a car?'
AITA? I had my son at sixteen with my then boyfriend. We split up when he moved away for college and became an absent father even when he returned for the summers. He started becoming more active when he moved back after graduating and we started doing 50/50 custody.
I was 24 then and went to community college and got into sonography school and I'm now a obstetric sonographer. During that time it came out that my ex never graduated and was in enormous debt from gambling during his time away.
It explained why with a full ride scholarship and a “degree” in a high paying field he was working at the mall. Once I got a job I was able to upgrade my standard of living and provide a better life for me and my son.
He's now turning 17 and entering senior year soon and I want to get him a nice gift to celebrate his birthday this summer. I asked him earlier this year when we were talking about cars what car he would want and he said a 2023 Camry.
While we are financially well off and don't struggle, I know he thinks buying a car is out of our budget so he didn't suspect a thing.
Here's the issue. I was speaking to my ex's sister whom I am semi close with and I brought up the idea to her. She seemed excited, but then said I shouldn't.
She said it makes her brother look bad since he doesn't have a car and it would crush him to know that his son has a brand new paid off car while he barely scrapes by. I told her thats not my issue and that it's not my fault he doesn't have his life together.
He's 33 and still lives at home, doesn't have a car, and constantly switches retail jobs after spending weeks stretching out watching orientation videos as long as he can.
My son was telling me how he recently spent almost two months watching Home Depot orientation videos and then quit the first week on the floor. He doesnt want to work hard so why should I feel bad?
After a few days she calls me and says she has an amazing compromise. She told my ex that I plan to buy a “special” gift for my son this summer and asked if he was willing to pitch in.
He offered $80 dollars and she is going to add another $80 to total it to be $160. Then we could tell our son we bought it together and he feels like his dad pitched in. This is for a $34k car.
I told her no thanks, I have it covered and she got upset and said this could bring my son closer to his father since they don't have much of a relationship and to not be a selfish a**hole.
Ever since I said no, she's called me twice calling me an a**hole and saying I should either let him chip in or not buy it at all. AITA?
NTA. Your money, do what you want. Tell your ex to buy some fuzzy dice or whatever but remind your ex that these are a prop and he can't gamble with them. If he wants to pitch in and his sister tell them each to pony up the $11.3k.
NTA, it’s crazy talk to say that $160 is equal to $34k. Your son is a smart kid. He’s not going to be fooled into believing dear old dad came through.
Theyre saying to be vague about the amounts contributed and to be a good sport and let him and his dad have a moment. I feel conflicted because of course I wish they had a better relationship but also dont want to add him on out of guilt. Theyre saying Im the one thinking too much and to think of our son.
Your gift that YOU worked hard for, not ex, not his sister. It’s YOUR moment with your son. If dad and SIL want a “moment”, we’ll, they can work for it, like you did. I say again, your son is a smart kid, he sees your ex slacking, he is not going to believe for a minute your ex significantly contributed to the car.
Here’s the other thing, say son believes ex paid for half. Ex could turn around and guilt son into lending him the car, “because he sacrificed so much to help pay for it🙄”.
Go with the truth. It’s best option in the long run.
Hahahaha Is she fucking kidding??? NTA. So she doesn’t want her brother “to feel bad that his son has a car and he doesn’t”, omg, they need to grow up. He does not work to improve his life, it sounds like and that is not for your or your son to feel bad about.
And now they want to chip in a couple of hundred on a $34,000 car to try and make it sound like they bought it too??? Please. Your son is smart enough he would see through that anyway. Also, if he isn’t close to his son, that sounds like that is on him, as well. Good for you for working hard to give him a good life. You don’t owe them anything.
NTA. If he wants to contribute, he can pay for the monthly insurance or buy some fun accessory for the car. You worked hard to buy your a son a car, and your ex should be happy you can provide for your son.
I offered the monthly insurance and she said he cant afford it longterm and doesnt want to get into a monthly obligation.
LOL your ex and his sister are being ridiculous. NTA.