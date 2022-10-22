Expecting mom won't let SIL's baby take nap in her child's crib; gets called 'selfish.'

Originally post by u/Rare_Subject_5950:

My husband and me are expecting our first baby every moment now. We bought everything and I already prepared the bed, the stroller and all other stuff for our child.

My SIL visited us yesterday with her baby (2months old). All was well until my niece got tired and had to take a nap. So my SIL asked to use our crib.

Well... I don't feel comfortable with another child using my newborn's stuff. I can't explain why. It's just how I feel. So I said no. It got awkward so they left.