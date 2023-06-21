Man shuts down Facetime from wife with 5-year-old in hospital, 'I'm on the toilet.'

Emotional context is everything.
A response that feels straightforward and harmless in one conversation, might come across cold or rude in another. It's all about who you're talking to, what you're talking about, and the emotional states you're both in. Of course, this is extra hard with digital communication, since tone doesn't translate over text without the perfect combination of punctuation and emojis.
He wrote:
AITA, I denied wife's FaceTime while on the toilet and responded with 'I'm on toilet, what is it?'
For more context, my wife is in the hospital with our 5yr old son who has cancer. We have been battling for about a year, and it's been very stressful for everyone. So I can see how things trigger her easier due to the stress. My wife often calls or FaceTimes around this time in morning when we have our doctor visit the room. And I do the same when I'm the one in the hospital.
So when a FaceTime from my wife showed and I was naked on the toilet I hit deny, and text replied 'I'm on toilet, what is it?'
This triggered her bad. I explained my situation (naked on toilet 🚽) And I learned today that's a RUDE response and I'm an a@#hole. The response was 'too short and dismissive.'
I refuse to apologize, because I don't think I did anything wrong. And I further explained if I didn't care I'd have just ignored her call and called back later. But maybe I am the @$$hole, am I the @$$hole?
MyRockySpine had one pressing question:
NAH. You were naked and on the toilet but she was also at the hospital with your son and you said this is stressful for all of you. What do you gain by not apologizing for hurting her feelings?
I totally understand that you feel justified and if you were in normal circumstances, yeah she would totally be overreacting but, maybe it’s worth it now to just say sorry because it’s not worth adding extra tension when your life is already so hard.
And OP soon responded:
I will apologize, but I will take to my grave that I meant well by blocking the FaceTime and sending a text response while working a difficult poo
Edit Here was my apology
'Hey, I'm sorry for my short response. I didn't mean to annoy or frustrate you, and surely didn't mean it in a dismissive or negative way. I was working a tough poo, and totally naked cause I was showering next. Again, I'm sorry you read it in a way other than how I meant. I love you, and our situation is not easy.'
'I should have answered, but turned off the video part in case the doctor was there with you. So I hope you accept my sincere apology as I've thought this over, and we can move on together.'
Sunnyok85 laid out their thoughts:
It’s a high-stress time with your kid in the hospital. You know it’s usually around the time the doctor makes rounds and you get a call. Grab a shirt, and try to not be on the toilet. I get sometimes you gotta go and it doesn’t matter what time it is. You would have been better off with “naked on the toilet I’ll call back in …” “What is it” makes it feel like you don’t know what the call is about.
You know it’s the doctor's update. Text has no tone to it so whoever is reading it puts how they are feeling onto it. So if she’s stressed, she’s not going to take it as a laid-back fact, she’s going to read an annoyed or tense tone. By saying what is it, you’re asking her to put in more effort and text it to you. 'I’ll call you in'…makes it feel like you know this is important and you will be there quickly.
NAH, because you’re both stressed and tired. Just remember to watch words that are brush-offs. An apology isn’t going to hurt anyone, especially if you just say it wasn’t meant to be dismissive, you wanted to keep it short as you knew the dr was probably there and waiting for you to answer.
NGDGUnpunished wrote:
Mildly YTA because you likely knew why she was reaching out - you said that was around the time the doctor visits. I think the 'what is it?' part sounded curt. A better addition might have been 'call you right back', or 'what's happening?' I get it's all semantics. I'm so sorry your child is sick and hope for the best for you all.
MamaH1620 wrote:
NAH. You aren’t an AH for wanting to not FaceTime while on the toilet. She’s not an AH for being upset with the tone of your response. My husband can be short like that too & I always remind him that old cliche 'it’s not what you said, it’s how you said it.'
Apologize to your wife for the tone of your reply, not for the actual reply “I’m sorry my reply was so short/felt rude, it was not meant to be. I just wanted to finish pooping before having a FaceTime chat. Next time I’ll try to get that done before/after you call.”
Clearly, the dispute is about far more than this moment, and it sounds like OP and his wife have already talked through it.