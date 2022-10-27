Family divided over whether or not to let 80-year-old grandma visit baby in NICU.

When this man is upset with his grandmother, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting my grandmother see my NICU baby?"

inPHility writes:

My wife and I have tried for seven years to have a child, five years ago we discovered we will never be able to have one together.

We looked into IUI, IVF, adoption, and even fostering and finally settled on adoption as it was a guarantee for a child even though we might have to wait years for a match.

We finally got matched and fairly recently our daughter was born, but was addicted to cocaine at birth and had to go through a round of morphine to help with withdrawals so was in the NICU for a week. She was also born with a respiratory issue.