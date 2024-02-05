Family won't pause loud construction to accommodate pregnant neighbors. AITA? UPDATED.

When this family is determined to do construction on their house during the day and are faced with pushback from a desperate pregnant woman and her BF, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for not delaying our rebuild for our pregnant neighbors?"

We are planning on doing a major rebuild on our old row house and finalized everything around 2 weeks ago, we are excited as it has taken us nearly 1.5 years to get here. We texted our neighbors this weekend to let them know construction would start at the end of the month for approximately 3-4 months.

We are not extremely close with the neighbors but always pleasant. One neighbor came by to talk to us after we sent the text and expressed disappointed in the timing because his girlfriend is pregnant and due next week.