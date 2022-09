It's hard to have a blended family. When this man doesn't know what to do with his inheritance, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for leaving an equal inheritance to my stepson as my bio kids?"

I (62m) met my current wife (39f) four years ago, and we got married two years ago. She has a son (12m) from her previous marriage who lives with us full time (his dad visits occasionally, but lives in another country).