Father and daughter have similar odd habits, aunt calls them 'weird' and 'creepy.'

"AITA raising my daughter to be 'weird' and 'creepy'?"

I have a 6 year old daughter, Alyssa. My wife passed shortly after her birth, so I've raised Alyssa alone. My family is horrible, and my late wife's family lives in another country so they weren't couldn't help.

For context, I have Asperger's, and (I think from it) a habit of thinking aloud. I tend to kinda commentate and/or talk to myself. Verbalising my thoughts, repetition, and rhythm, help me think and remember. I find it especially helps at work.

It also leads me to making crappy, short songs when I need to remember stuff (these I definitely try not to near others). It's not always conscious, often I don't even realise I'm actually voicing it aloud.