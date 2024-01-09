Father forces grown kids to have dinner with him and their mother. AITA?

When this older father ambushes his kids into having dinner with him and his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITAH for inviting my kids to dinner because they never contact me or their mother?"

Me (62m) and my wife (59f) have 3 kids (31m), (26m), (24f) but they never talk to me or their mother at all. They never call us, text us, come to visit, or simply ask how we are doing, and my wife and I both really hate this because we've been great parents. We both get that they are all adults but they could at least say hi even just once a month, but they never do.