Father ignores 'selfish' neighbor when baby cries. AITA?

I'm not anti-children at all, and babies cry, sure. But you guys all sound like you deserve each other a little. She shouldn't ring your bell at 3am but also your wife wants to fight her for it like wtf lol.

severalquestions204 writes:

ESH - but you suck more. Your neighbour sucks for how she seems to have handled the problem. IF her music is directed at you, then she’s taking the passive aggressive route and that’s petty.

However I can understand why she’s so upset. She doesn’t have children, and likely needs to rest before work like most other people in existence. If her sleep if being affected every night, I’d be butthurt too.