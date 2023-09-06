Father leaves son's wedding when son disapproves of his outfit. AITA?

When this man feels guilty about his son's wedding, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for wearing Nike shorts to my son’s wedding?"

Self-explanatory, I have a persistent ulcer on my lower thigh that make long pants impractical. I’ve had this for a while and I’d think my boy would understand, but I didn’t last ten minutes at his wedding before the floodgates opened.

He approached me in a real state and yelled at me to leave. I tried my best to explain that I would have loved to don my tux, but it was no use. I didn’t want to ruin his big day, so reluctantly I got on my jacket and left.