Father leaves son's wedding when son disapproves of his outfit. AITA?

When this man feels guilty about his son's wedding, he asks Reddit:
Self-explanatory, I have a persistent ulcer on my lower thigh that make long pants impractical. I’ve had this for a while and I’d think my boy would understand, but I didn’t last ten minutes at his wedding before the floodgates opened.
He approached me in a real state and yelled at me to leave. I tried my best to explain that I would have loved to don my tux, but it was no use. I didn’t want to ruin his big day, so reluctantly I got on my jacket and left.
I was heartbroken and he hasn’t really spoken to me since, save for a message or two on the family whatsapp, but I’m worried that I should have just manned up and wore the suit despite the pain. Maybe I’m no real father at all. Hope you can help me put the turmoil of my troubled mind to rest. AITA?
wanderingaimlessly writes:
YTA and someone who is manipulative. “Maybe I’m no real father at all” “put the turmoil of my troubled mind to rest” “maybe I should have just manned up and wore the suit despite the pain.” If you didn’t feel comfortable in a pair of pants…you should have just discussed it ahead of time with your son.
You have a persistent ulcer but haven’t figured out how to wear clothes with it? What happens when winter hits in a few months? Going to be going out of the house in shorts when it’s 5 below? You’re not special. You could have worn a pair of pants a size or two too big. Your bandage would have been on the ulcer anyway.
friendlily writes:
YTA and reading between the lines, you sound like a woe is me person who weaponizes things to their advantage or to get attention. Maybe this is the straw that broke the camel's back for him.
You have an ulcer and your son is getting married. Google what you can do to wear your tux. If that's medically impossible, talk to your son and discuss options. If no good options exist, don't go.
fallingintopolkadots writes:
YTA. You should have spoken with your son about your issue so that you could work together to find a solution. Surely, you could have bandaged yourself up, and beared wearing the pants for the ceremony and photos and switching into something more comfortable for the reception, or leaving.
The way you behaved, the way you are speaking about the event in the comments from what I'm skimmed shows that you just didn't really care, couldn't bother to care that your son was getting married and it's one of the biggest days of his life and show up with respect.