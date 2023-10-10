Father makes DIL cry when he says 'you're not my kid, you can't come to lunch.' AITA?

When this father makes his DIL really uncomofortable, he asks Reddit:

"AITA got telling my DIL that she isn’t my kid and she isn’t invited to a daughter’s lunch?"

I have two daughters when they were younger my wife and I realized that I spent more time with the boys and she spent more time with the girls. So we made father-daughter dates for me and she does son-mom dates.

They are all adults now but we still do those dates but they are just less often. So my two daughters and I are going to have tea house, the youngest picked it and just catch up. Now my oldest son got married to Sue. She is a nice girl and I see her at holidays and other events.

I got a call from Sue asking about times for tea. I was confused and asked what she was talking about. She explained the daughter-father date and I am her daughter in law.