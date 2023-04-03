Single dad asks 'Am I the a-hole for not comforting my daughter after she got hurt?'

There's nothing harder than raising a child on your own... except if that child is also suffering from a chronic illness.

A Dad, tired of seeing his daughter in pain, decided to switch up his parenting tactics. Then he came to Reddit to ask if he made a mistake.

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for not comforting my daughter after she got hurt?"

u/hoodie_4552 writes:

I know I sound like the AH from the title but let me explain.

I (m30) have a daughter (f13) I am a single dad and it's always been just her and I. My daughter due to health issues has always dealt with a lot of joint pain which is a difficult thing to deal with at such a young age. And it's really difficult seeing my daughter in chronic pain.