Single dad asks 'Am I the a-hole for not comforting my daughter after she got hurt?'

A Dad, tired of seeing his daughter in pain, decided to switch up his parenting tactics. Then he came to Reddit to ask if he made a mistake.
u/hoodie_4552 writes:
I know I sound like the AH from the title but let me explain.
I (m30) have a daughter (f13) I am a single dad and it's always been just her and I. My daughter due to health issues has always dealt with a lot of joint pain which is a difficult thing to deal with at such a young age. And it's really difficult seeing my daughter in chronic pain.
We are watching my sister’s dog who is a high-energy golden retriever. This morning my daughter was playing with the dog, not just throwing a toy or something but full on like rough housing with the dog. I see right away that her doing this wouldn't end well for my daughter.