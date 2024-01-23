Father punishes 12 yo son for using his mom's lecherous secret against her. AITA?

When this father is furious with his son for demonizing his mother's lascivious past, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my son that his mom's personal life is none of his business?"

I (M43) have been married to my wife (F40) for 15 years. We have a son who is 12 years old.

I really love my wife. I adore and idolize her. Seriously, she is the best thing that has ever happened in my life. I think I am willing to give my life for her and her happiness.

All this time we have been living a really happy life with her and we have never had any arguments or misunderstandings. But there was one incident. As it turned out, when our son was 8 years old, my wife had an affair partner.