Dad won't buy daughter a car after she 'publicly humiliates him,' wife sides w/ daughter. AITA? UPDATED 3X

My wife refused, and defended me saying that’s not true, and thats why when I got in that argument my wife said nothing about my daughters actions.

She said she isn’t going to punish my daughter because I can never keep my mouth shut, especially when my daughter said she didn’t want me there because something like this would happen and she defended me only to be made to look like a fool.

She says that my daughter “barely likes me” as it is, and if I do this I shouldn’t be shocked when she stops talking to me completely. I asked my wife if all I am to my daughter is a piggy bank and she told me to “stop playing the victim”.