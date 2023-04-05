Dad 'scolds monsters' under scared daughter’s bed, FIL says it's bad parenting.

Having your parenting questioned is pretty infuriating.

Family can be the worst offenders when in comes to judging how children are to be raised. One dad had found a cute way to comfort his daughter over her nighttime terrors. While he couldn't find a way to convince her there were no monsters under her bed, he did find a way to comfort her by showing that he could protect her. This had been a successful technique for a while, until his in-law's came to stay. Now, he and his father-in-law are fighting over his strategy for helping his 4-year-old daighter have a full night of sweet dreams.

AITA for scolding the monster under my daughter’s bed?

Throawy-dad97

My wife (54F) and I (40M) are the proud parents of “Mary” (4F).