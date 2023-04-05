Someecards Logo
Dad 'scolds monsters' under scared daughter’s bed, FIL says it's bad parenting.

Amanda Hurley
Apr 5, 2023 | 5:00 PM
Having your parenting questioned is pretty infuriating.

Family can be the worst offenders when in comes to judging how children are to be raised. One dad had found a cute way to comfort his daughter over her nighttime terrors. While he couldn't find a way to convince her there were no monsters under her bed, he did find a way to comfort her by showing that he could protect her. This had been a successful technique for a while, until his in-law's came to stay. Now, he and his father-in-law are fighting over his strategy for helping his 4-year-old daighter have a full night of sweet dreams.

AITA for scolding the monster under my daughter’s bed?

Throawy-dad97

My wife (54F) and I (40M) are the proud parents of “Mary” (4F).

Like most little kids, Mary is a little scared of the dark and believes there might be a monster under her bed. Whenever Mary has a nightmare, she makes her way from her room to ours, quietly wakes either me or my wife, and says the monster gave her bad dreams.

