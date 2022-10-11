Trans son insists that mom remove her tattoo of his dead name.

When this son is conflicted about his mother's tattoo, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my mom to remove/change a tattoo?"

I (17ftm) am trans and came out to my family a few months ago. All in all, everyone has been supportive, although I believe my mom was a tiny bit bummed. She said she would always support me, though. She just needs time to process all of this. Which is honestly painful. But not the reason why I'm here.

My mom got a tattoo with my sister's name and my dead name after I was born. It's a huge tattoo with a unique design that incorporates her and my dead name. It covers most of her arm, and she is really proud of it because my old sister designed it and gifted it to her for her birthday.