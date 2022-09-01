10 people share stories of the funniest thing they've said that their kids now repeat.

In a post on Reddit a woman shared a story about accidentally saying something off-color in front of her child. The child obviously repeats it now. People in the comments shared their similar stories. Here's how it started...

Like a lot of sane people, I'm not a fan of bugs."

Earlier this morning, I was giving my 3 year old a quick shower after a potty accident. We had washed our floor mats so a little towel had been on the ground.

My husband showered late last night and ended up folding up the towel with his clothes. They were damp.

I moved the towel over because I saw a little tiny spider and squished it... but when I moved it, there were easily 25 more baby spiders.