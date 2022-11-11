Brothers of late dad offer to pay for niece's tuition, infuriating the family.

When the mother of blended family posted to Reddit asking for advice, the internet was happy to oblige. You decide who the a-hole is, or if there's even one...

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my husband I’m not going to tell my ex-BILs to stop spoiling our daughters?

u/NorthStar8378 writes:

My ex and I (44f) divorced when our daughters (Stacy 17f and Emily 14f) were young. About a year after the divorce, he passed away. My ex was paying child support but that stopped the day he died. The girls inherited their father’s estate but since he was fresh into his career, it wasn’t much. Things could have been rough as a single mother but his brothers stepped into his shoes.