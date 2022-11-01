Mom asks if she'd be wrong to get rid of 'hyper dog' she can't handle with two kids.

Dogs can be a ton of work, so what happens when they become too much work because now you also have kids to take care of? Should you have known before getting the dog, or should you adjust and do what's best for you, and what you think is best for your dog?

OP starts with some context.

We’ve had our dog for 5 years and she used to be the only responsibility we had. She’s a very hyper dog and requires a lot of attention, and constant amounts of energy. I used to take her with me everywhere and on 4 walks a day.