'I think my GF doesn't see my kids as legitimate. Where do I go from here?' UPDATED

She never rushed me into introducing them, and has never tried to force a relationship with them. Looking back, I don't know if she has even tried to form a solid relationship with them at all.

"11" has been moved to a long-term placement with me (which is two steps below adoption), it means he is never going to be removed from my household or reintroduced back into his bio-family. He is my son, calls me dad, etc.

He hadn't been in contact with his bio-family for over 2 years, and has been really wanting to get in contact with his mom. I have been trying my hardest to arrange this for him, but his bio-mom just hasn't been willing, since he's moved in with me she's had 3 more children who have all stayed living with her.