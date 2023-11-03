Girl tells grandma, 'just bc you pay for my lifestyle doesn't mean you can judge it.' AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her grandmother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my grandma she has no right to look through my statements even though she is paying the bill?"

I 23F am in college and working part time for money so naturally I need some assistance. My grandma pays my credit card bill which isn’t that much each month. Maybe like 300-400$ My grandparents are well off and she offered so i have less stress. The address on the account is her address so it gets sent there but the statement has my name on it.

The problem arose last month when I slept with this guy and had a pregnancy scare. I ordered a pregnancy test online and luckily it was nothing. My grandma called me questioning me about it. I had no idea how she knew until she told me that she saw it on my Amazon statement.