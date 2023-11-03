Girl tells grandma, 'just bc you pay for my lifestyle doesn't mean you can judge it.' AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her grandmother, she asks Reddit:
I 23F am in college and working part time for money so naturally I need some assistance. My grandma pays my credit card bill which isn’t that much each month. Maybe like 300-400$ My grandparents are well off and she offered so i have less stress. The address on the account is her address so it gets sent there but the statement has my name on it.
The problem arose last month when I slept with this guy and had a pregnancy scare. I ordered a pregnancy test online and luckily it was nothing. My grandma called me questioning me about it. I had no idea how she knew until she told me that she saw it on my Amazon statement.
To say it was pretty PO’d is putting it light. I yelled and said she has ZERO right to do that. Even if she is paying, I’m an adult. And what she did is a blatant breach of privacy.
She said if I want privacy I can pay it myself, and that if I want her to pay it than she has the right to look through the statements when they come because it’s her money. I won’t go into a lot of detail but she also made a number of sl&t shaming comments and now a few other family members know and are snickering about me.
Her offer to help me shouldn’t come with strings attached is what I told her. She keeps insisting she did nothing wrong and that I am a “spoiled little brat” and some other things. We currently having been speaking which sucks because we are usually very close.
Literally none of my family is on my side here but all my sorority sisters are saying that I’m right and what she did was a major breach of privacy. AITA?
comprehensivemix8 writes:
YTA. She's nice enough to pay HUNDREDS of dollars month for you and you yelled at her?! Nah. Grow up and start paying for your own shit. Hopefully she cuts you off financially.
wellyoudidask writes:
Yta grandma can put all the string attachments she wants on her paying your bills. You then have the right to chose to her term and accept the money or not. You are acting like a spoiled brat.
If you don't want her interference then grow up and act like an adults. Adults pay their own bills. Spoil brats have grandma pay their bills. So what are you adult or brat? I vote brat.
flatdeliv7 writes:
YTA if she's paying the bill then she has a right to know. You already know that you're spending irresponsibly and so does she from the sounds of it. Simple fix for this is pay your own bills.