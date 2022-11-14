Woman and sister iced out by parents when they 'break holiday tradition.'

When this woman is annoyed with her parents, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for changing our holiday tradition?"

Every year my parents expect my sister and I to travel with our families home for the holidays. My husband and I have been married for 13 years, and my sister has been married for 14.

Our parents live in Mississippi, I live in Baltimore, and sis is in Minneapolis. PLUS, we both have multiple children. Our parents are very well off and have the means to travel. We have to twist their arms to even get a quick visit, they never stay more than a day or 2.

The few times that one or the other has been unable to make it home for a holiday a massive guilt trip ensues. My sister and I don’t even get to visit each other with our respective family’s busy schedules.