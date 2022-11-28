Dad doesn't want young kids to visit dying grandma, family is taking sides.

When this man is conflicted about visiting his grandma, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not taking my kids to visit my dying grandma?"

My grandma (my dad's mom) is in her 90s. Both her mental and physical health have been declining quite a bit in the last year and earlier this year she had to be put in a nursing home.

Most of this year she's still been doing well enough to come to family gatherings and holidays, but she wasn't well enough to come to Thanksgiving.

My dad had warned me that she wasn't doing well and wouldn't be at Thanksgiving.

She probably doesn't have much time left and he suggested I visit her on black Friday because it might be the last chance I have to see her. I live a few hours away so I usually only see family every month or two.