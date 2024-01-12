Grandma in late 50s refuses to babysit grandkids because she 'doesn't want to.' AITA?

iamnotpersonsorry writes:

So you do have plans—a plan to do nothing. That is just as valid a plan as anything else, so there is not a single thing to feel guilty about.

The only mistake you made was giving a reason for saying you couldn’t babysit, and now you know that in the future all you have to say is ‘no, I can’t babysit (or whatever), I have plans’. And if your son or DIL pushes to know more, tell them that your plans aren’t up for debate and they are not going to be able to argue you out of them.