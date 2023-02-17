Grandma makes plans on Valentines Day so she doesn't have to babysit granddaughter.

Setting boundaries with your children as they get older can feel counterintuitive.

After all, you raised them up from babies and have been as close as humanly possible, so how do boundaries even start and stop in this relationship?

Nonetheless, parent-child relationships benefit from healthy boundaries just as much as any other relationship, even though the cultural expectations might say otherwise.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for making Valentines Day plans so she doesn't have to babysit her granddaughter.

She wrote:

AITA for making plans on Valentine's so I don't babysit my granddaughter?

My (36f) daughter Lia (17f) is a teen mom. My daughter got pregnant at 14, and it was very shocking news, but we found out very early on, and she got to abort it.