Grandma sends grandson to bed hungry after he throws tantrum over vegetarian food. UPDATED

Babysitting can be incredibly stressful, even when it's your own grandkids. Every parent has a different style, and every kid has different needs. No matter how experienced you are with kids, there are going to be adjustments.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for letting her grandson go to sleep hungry after he threw a tantrum over the food she made. She wrote:

"AITA for letting my grandson sleep hungry when he didn’t like the food I made?"

Hello all. I’m 59, my daughter is 31, she’s been living with me for the past few months as they’ve had some financial trouble. Her husband is 38 and they have 4 children from 5 years old to 9 years old. I’m vegetarian so I don’t cook meat in the house, but her youngest is picky and usually doesn’t like my food.