Grandma takes grandkids to museum; excludes oldest for phone use and attitude. AITA?

A 12 year old sulking because they had to turn off their phone would not be unusual, wrecking the place is.

Your DIL approved your proposed course of action, she and your son should reimburse you for the damage their son caused, they effectively agreed that he ws mature enough, and they were comfortable, with him being left unsupervised.

You do not owe anyone an apology. If they knew their son's behaviour was so outside the norm that there was a risk of his vandalising the place, they should have warned you.

If they routinely give in to him and let him take his hone everywhere and use it in antisocial ways, then they should have been clear about that and you could have declined to watch him in the first place.