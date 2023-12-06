Grandma threatens to not get grandkids Christmas gifts after bullying incident. AITA?

Then we asked Emaline what she did, she didn’t answer because she said she was being “unfairly bullied” for it. Townes then started to look like he was going to hold back tears, we asked him if he needed to talk to someone and he asked to talk to me.

He said that Emaline had said some racist things to a Hispanic boy, making jokes about his culture and heritage and how she got suspended for 3 days and that she was getting some pushback, but he thought it was justified pushback.

I then asked my husband to speak to me, after talking, we asked Merlin to talk to us. We told Merlin we were concerned about Emaline’s behavior and he said that both kids got in trouble, so we should also be concerned about Townes then.