Grandmother furious when daughter gets pregnant; Says "OH NO NOT AGAIN." AITA?

When this woman feels guilty about her daughter's pregnancy, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying not again and not being happy for my daughters pregnancy?"

My daughter got pregnant the second year into college, it was not a good time. My husband and I stepped up so she could finish college, which she did. She just graduated and just got a job. The problem is at the moment she can not afford childcare or rent since her job kinda sucks.

We were hoping she would be moving out by the end of the year. She told us today that she is pregnant again. When she told us I said not again. She asked if I was happy for her and I told her no.

That we will not look after another kid and we already wanted her to find her own place by the end of the year or next summer at the latest.