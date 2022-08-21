Grandparents ask if they're wrong to limit care they give to granddaughter.

AH or not?
My husband and I are recent empty nesters with 5 children. We FINALLY feel we can start connecting and grow eventually (a few years yet, we are in our mid/late 40's) into our retired years. We had kids young.. been together since High school.
Our 23 year old Daughter is a single Mother. She has a good job, is able to provide well. Our Granddaughter is in full-time daycare however she still is constantly asking for help with our Granddaughter.
We are trying to establish boundaries with this as she has the ability to take advantage of us. We love our grandbaby and spend A LOT of time with her. We are trying to have our daughter time manage her life better so we aren't having her 2, 3, 4... days/week. We ONLY became empty nesters in October and just starting to enjoy this transition.