Groom's dad shocked by DIL's behavior on wedding day. Decides to 'give her the axe.'

When this man is horrified by his DIL's behavior, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my DIL she showed us who she really was on her wedding day?'

I’m the father of four children. In May my son Neil got married to Debbie. Debbie acted terribly the whole day. Straight up entitled and embarrassing. My oldest daughter was 3 months pregnant and hadn’t told anyone because she has already had one miscarriage.

She was barely showing and Debbie picking a tight fitting bridesmaid dress. My daughter was super sick from morning sickness and Debbie told her she looked disgusting and stop taking attention off of her.

My son who was best man to the groom (his brother) had his wife seated with some cousins across the room at the reception and not at the family table because she wasn’t immediate family.