Groom regrets asking his mother to help pay for his fiance's wedding dress. AITA?

"AITA for asking my mother to help pay for my fiancee's wedding dress?"

This took place awhile ago so I'll use our ages at the time. When we (30m/27f) got engaged, we decided we wanted a small-ish wedding and would pay for it on our own.

No small feat considering we were maybe pulling in $70k/year combined. We set aside a little from each of our paychecks every week and sure enough we were able to get enough saved up to start paying vendors, etc when we needed to.

At the same time, my mother (77) asked if we could invite her church friends. I say "ask" but it was closer to "demand", honestly. I was worried about what adding a couple dozen plates to our reception bill would do.